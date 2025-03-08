Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals celebrated International Women’s Day by unveiling a striking all-pink jersey for their highly anticipated Pink Promise match in IPL 2025.

The Royals Pink Promise is to continue supporting women-led transformation in Rajasthan. Taking this commitment to the grandest stage, Rajasthan Royals will host the Pink Promise Match against Mumbai Indians May 1 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

“The Royal Rajasthan Foundation (RRF), the CSR arm of Rajasthan Royals, also celebrated International Women’s Day with the launch of a powerful #PinkPromise campaign film, ‘Aurat Hai Toh Bharat Hai’. Last year, the ‘Pink Promise’ campaign, along with support from partners like Luminous, illuminated thousands of lives by bringing light to over 250 homes,” the IPL franchise said in a release.

Speaking about the initiative, Kumar Sangakkara, Director of Cricket, Rajasthan Royals, said, “Through ‘Pink Promise’, we strive to create a lasting impact – not just on individuals, but on their families and communities, inspiring change that ripples far beyond. Last year, we witnessed firsthand how this initiative transformed lives, and that is something we hold deeply. As a team, we take immense pride in being part of this journey, spending meaningful time at the foundation to truly understand the work being done. ‘Pink Promise’ is more than a campaign; it is a cultural commitment that shapes our values and defines the standards we stand for.”

Speaking about the initiative, Jake Lush McCrum, CEO, Rajasthan Royals, said, “While our foundation has been transforming lives in Rajasthan for over six years, ‘Pink Promise’ took our mission to a global stage, inspiring millions to be part of this journey. From illuminating 260 homes through solar power to expanding our reach beyond the Sambhar block, our vision is to create a movement that drives change across India. This isn’t just about what we do alone – it’s about bringing together like-minded partners like Luminous, who share our purpose and commitment”

To continue driving on-ground impact this year, the Royals will contribute Rs 100 for every ticket purchased for the RR vs MI match toward women-led rural transformation in Rajasthan. Additionally, all proceeds from the sale of the special all-pink Royals’ jersey will go directly to the Royal Rajasthan Foundation (RRF) to support its social impact initiatives.

Furthermore, for every six hit in the match by either team, Rajasthan Royals and RRF will commit to lighting up six homes in the Sambhar region with solar power, ensuring real-time impact with every boundary.