New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu Sunday greeted the people of Rajasthan on their state formation day and said that they have created a special identity across the world.

Rajasthan came into existence on this day in 1949.

Hearty congratulations to all the residents of the state on Rajasthan Day. This state is famous for its glorious traditions, hospitality and diversity. The enterprising people here have created their special identity across the world, Murmu said in a post on X in Hindi.

She said the glorious history of this state is filled with countless tales of bravery.

A large number of tourists from India and abroad come here. I wish the residents of Rajasthan a happy and prosperous life, the President said.

