Jaipur: Rajasthan shivered Thursday morning with the temperature in Sikar at 0.0 degree Celsius, Mount Abu recorded 1.0 degree, Pilani was at 0.5 degree, Churu at 1.3 degrees while Jaipur chilled at 5.8 degrees, said IMD Director Shiv Ganesh.

In wake of the cold wave warning given by the Met department for Thursday in Churu, Hanumangarh, Bikaner, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Alwar and Dausa and Bharatpur, the local administration in the state has been taking special initiatives to tackle the cold winter.

Met department officials have warned of cold wave and heavy fog in Churu, Sikar, Hanumangarh, Jhunjhunu and Alwar in the next 48 hours.

Sandesh Nayak, district collector, Churu which witnessed 4.6 degrees minimum temperature on Wednesday said, “We have mobilised NGOs to distribute blankets in ‘rain baseras’, also our officials are checking and monitoring all facilities at night shelters to ensure destitute can stay here amid all basic amenities available, we have provided wood so that they can sit and enjoy. We have Annapurna scheme running here to ensure all those who gather here get proper food.”

“Generally, there is no fog in Churu but this time, we are witnessing fog in Churu and hence we have declared school timings to start from 10 a.m. As of now, there are holidays but when school starts, it shall start from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from January 2,” he added.

Even Jaipur collectorate officials informed that 13 ‘rain baseras’ are operating officially, but in wake of winters, 16 temporary ‘rain baseras’ have been set up to ensure the destitute get a home to stay in during chilly nights. The order on this was given by Commissioner Vijaypal Singh.

These ‘rain baseras’ (night shelters) are operational since December 1. Also a team of officials have been set up who are asked to monitor arrangements from time to time. There are different space allocations for males and females here, informed Jaipur Municipal Corporation PRO Ram Singh Meena.

The school timings in Jaipur have also been changed since December 17 and they start from 9 a.m., said collectorate PRO Rajnish Sharma.

Jaipur also saw a minimum temperature of around 6 to 9 degree Celsius since last few days.

Wednesday, minimum temperature was 7.1 while maximum was 22.4 in Jaipur, Churu had 4.5 degrees minimum temperature while maximum was 16.3, Shri Gangaganar stood at 5.8 degrees minimum and 9.0 degrees Celsius maximum, Bikaner witnessed temperature of 6.1 degrees Celsius and 18.5 degrees maximum, Jaisalmer had a minimum of 5.4 degrees and 20.0 degrees Celsius maximum temperature.

IANS