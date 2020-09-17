Tirtol: In a major setback for the opposition Congress party ahead of Tirtol Assembly constituency bypoll in Jagatsinghpur district, its senior leader Rajkishore Behera resigned from the party Thursday.

Behera has rendered his resignation to Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik.

Also read: Ashok Panigrahi quits BJP ahead of Bijepur bypoll

“Please accept this letter as my formal written notice of resignation from the primary membership of Indian National Congress, effective from today. I am deeply appreciative of numerous opportunities given to me to serve the people of Tirtol Assembly constituency in particular and people of Odisha in general,” said Behera in his letter.

Notably, he had contested the 2009 and 2014 elections from Tirtol Assembly constituency seat as a Congress party candidate.

“Behera has lost his popularity after the 2014 elections. He was not given party ticket in the 2019 Elections. There will be no impact on the party whatsoever after his resignation,” said senior Congress leader and Jatani MLA Sura Routray.

PNN