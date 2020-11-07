Mumbai: Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest actors in the Hindi film industry.

The actor usually releases four to five movies a year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some of his films have been postponed this year, while some are going to be released on OTT.

But Akshay has been defeated by Rajkummar Rao in terms of total work in a year.

This year, Akshay’s films like Sooryavanshi, Lakshmii, Bell Bottom, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey and Atrangi Re are in line to hit the screens. At the same time, the list of Rao’s yet to be released films will surprise you. In the coming year, eight films featuring Rao are in the queue for release.

Rao’s film Ludo is going to be released in the next few days. The film is directed by Anurag Basu. After this, he will also be seen in Chhalaang. This is a sports drama film, whose trailer is making a lot of headlines.

After this, he will be seen in the second part Badhaai Do of Ayushman Khurana’s film Badhaai Ho. Bhumi Pednekar will be seen alongside Rao in the film. Along with this, there is also the film Hum Do Humare Do in his bag, which he recently shot for the initial part.

Rao also has Roohi Afzana in line. Rao will be seen opposite Janhvi Kapoor in this film which is being directed by Hardik Mehta. Along with this, he is going to be seen with Desi Girl i.e. Priyanka Chopra in the movie The White Tiger, which is going to be released on Netflix.