Mumbai: Actor Rajkummar Rao calls himself a bathroom singer and a very good at that. However, Rajkummar Rao has a goal and also dreams of singing outside the bathroom one day. The other goal that he has to make a music video album in which he will also sing and dance.

In a new Instagram picture posted Thursday, the actor, dressed in a suit, sits on a bathtub, holding a handshower like a mic. “Practicing my singing ‘par ek din bathroom ke baahar bhi gaaunga’ #BathroomSinger,” he wrote.

See link: https://www.instagram.com/p/CDylXdIJNxu/

Recently, Rajkummar posted how he and his girlfriend, actress Patralekhaa, took time out and indulged in a game of chess. Posting a picture of a chessboard on Instagram Stories, Rajkummar wrote in Hindi: “#Chess… Shatranj ke khiladi.” Incidentally Shatranj ke Khiladi is the only Hindi film directed by the legendary director Satyajit Roy.

Rajkummar will be seen opposite Nushrratt Bharuccha in Hansal Mehta’s comedy drama Chhalaang. He is also a part of the upcoming films Ludo and Roohi Afzana.

IANS