New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Monday said that he had tested positive for Covid.

In a tweet, he said, “I have tested positive for Corona today with mild symptoms. I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested.”

Former Union Minister and Lok Sabha member Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore also tested positive for Covid on Monday.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar tested positive on Sunday. In a tweet, he had said: “And after succeeding in avoiding #COVID19 for last 21 months, it finally catches up wth me tdy as I tested +ve tdy.”

Recently several Union Ministers tested positive for Covid. These include Mahendra Nath Pandey, Raosaheb Patil Danve, Bharti Pawar, Nityanand Rai, and S.P. Singh Baghel.

BJP MPs Varun Gandhi and Manoj Tiwari also tested positive for Covid. Tiwari, however, has recovered from infection as recent report on Saturday came negative.

Today, India registered single-day rise of 1,79,723 new Covid cases and 146 deaths.