Bhubaneswar: BJD leader and Rajya Sabha MP Amar Patnaik Thursday wrote a letter to Union Minister of Human Resources Development Ramesh Pokhriyal, urging him to cancel the final term semesters of UG & PG examinations in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patnaik wrote the letter after being approached by several students and parents expressing their concern about the situation. In the letter, he said that given the alarming situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government of Odisha has cancelled all pending examinations of UG and PG final semesters for the current academic session, but the government of India and UGC have issued revised guidelines mandating the state government and universities to conduct the UG and PG final term examinations despite the threat that it could pose for the health of students and parents.

As I have been approached by several students & parents expressing their concern, I have written to the hon'ble @HRDMinistry Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank Ji @DrRPNishank, on reconsideration of the UGC guidelines and

Similar concerns have been expressed by other state governments. However, without concern for the current situation and the health of the students, the UGC is yet to withdraw its revised guidelines.

“It has to be realized that during exams, it is not possible to maintain social distance. There is a serious chance of contracting the virus as the examinations would be held in a confined space for 2-3 hours,” wrote Patnaik.

“As reported, students have contracted this infection in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala recently under similar circumstances,” he added. “Therefore, I request you to kindly direct the UGC to immediately withdraw the circular.”

Earlier, Higher Education minister Arun Sahoo wrote a letter to MHRD ministry Thursday to demand the cancellation of UG and OPG semester examinations.

