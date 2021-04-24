Mumbai: “Bigg Boss 14” housemate Rakhi Sawant shared a video where she is seen shopping for vegetables dressed in a PPE suit.

Rakhi posted the video on Instagram, where she is seen buying vegetables dressed in a light blue PPE suit paired with gloves and a mask.

“Guys please be safe, wear PPT kit and go wherever you want to go but better,” Rakhi wrote alongside the video, which she posted Friday night.

A “PPE” or the “Personal Protective Equipment” works as a shield against various contagious infections.

The actress recently started work on her upcoming web series called Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn, directed by Marukh Mirza.