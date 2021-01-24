Mumbai: Actress Rakul Preet has started shooting for her upcoming film “Thank God” here. On Sunday, the actress took to Instagram to share multiple moments from her first day of work on the set.

She posted a selfie on Instagram Stories while going to the set, and wrote: “Happy face before a new film.”

In another story, she shared a picture of herself in a makeup chair getting ready for the shoot.

One video showed her stretching in her vanity van, and saying that she is using her energy. She posted the clip with the hashtag #Morningmadness.

The Indra Kumar’s comedy also stars Ajay Devgn, and Sidharth Malhotra. It is being described as an entertaining slice of life comedy with a message.