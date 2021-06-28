Mumbai: Actress Rakul Preet Singh has resumed work and shared a glance of how her “best mornings” look like.

In her new Instagram video, Rakul is seen getting her hair and make-up done. On the video, she wrote: “Best mornings”.

She did not share details about the project she was preparing for.

On the work front, the actress’s dairy is full with several films. She will be seen in Attack, MayDay, Thank God and Doctor G. She also has Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan.

Her latest release was the digital film Sardar Ka Grandson co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta.