Puri: The 111th annual general meeting of the Ramakrishna Mission was held at Belur Math in Howrah district of West Bengal recently, said a release of the Mission Tuesday.

As per a report presented in the meeting, the educational institutions of Ramakrishna Mission have won recognitions from the University Grants Commission (UGC) and various ministries at the Centre.

The UGC selected the RKMVERI (deemed university), the College of Education of Coimbatore Mission Vidyalaya and Sikshanamandira of Saradapitha centre, Belur, as mentor institutions for helping other higher education institutions improve their quality and get NAAC accreditation. The Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Ministry of Science and Technology (MST) has recognised Vivekananda Centenary College of Rahara centre, Kolkata as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (SIRO), said the report.

New branch centres of the Ramakrishna Mission were started at Kasundia in Howrah, Rourkela in Odisha and Villupuram in Tamil Nadu. A new branch centre of the Ramakrishna Math was started at Purnea in Bihar. The Mission and the Math undertook relief and rehabilitation operations during Covid-19 pandemic and natural calamities. Around `38 crore were spent in the process benefitting 8.24 lakh people. A sum of `29.42 crore was spent to provide scholarships to poor students and pecuniary help to the needy.

Medical services were rendered to over 83.11 lakh people through several healthcare facilities by the Mission. A total of `272.31 crore was spent for the purpose. The Mission spent `396.19 crore on the educational work and `131.62 crore on rural and tribal development, said the report.