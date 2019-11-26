New Delhi: A picture of actor Ranbir Kapoor sporting an arm sling at Mumbai airport sent his Twitter fans in a tizzy. They expressed concern about the actor. #RanbirKapoor had garnered 1,201 tweets.

A user posted a picture of the actor with Alia Bhatt at Mumbai airport that shows Ranbir with his right arm in a sling. He wrote: “Get well soon RK.”

Another concerned fan posted two pictures of the Hindi film star and wrote: “What happened Ranbir? Take care hero, get well soon!!!!!”

A fan posted a picture of an inquisitive Ranbir and asked: “What will you tell your kids about him?”

Another fan posted pictures of Ranbir carrying a banana in his hand and mentioned that it was taken while he was playing football, implying that he may have slipped on the peel.

Another had a funny take on the situation: “In 2008… Ranbir Kapoor warns everyone with his song ‘Bachna ae haseeno’ but nobody cares about it, so he proves himself.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were later in the day photographed in Manali where they arrived in the evening.

IANS