Kolkata: Bengal had to be satisfied with three points by virtue of their first innings lead over Andhra in their Ranji Trophy group A fixture here Saturday.

Both the teams agreed for a draw in the post-lunch session after Bengal reached 46 for no loss in 21 overs. The hosts rued missing out on securing an outright win after the match saw several interruptions because of bad light and rain in the first three days.

“We played fabulous cricket but we lost more than 100 overs which is about one and half days. It’s very difficult to win at this level with two and half days,” Bengal coach and mentor Arun Lal said.

Opener CR Gnaneshwar became the saviour for Andhra as he remained unbeaten on 74, batting through the third and fourth days before the visitor’s innings folded for 181 after Ishan Porel dismissed Y Prithvi Raj (four) in the 70th over, at the stroke of lunch.

In the previous over, Gnaneshwar was hit on his helmet by a rising delivery from Bengal debutant pacer Akash Deep, forcing the play to be held up for about 10 minutes. Gnaneshwar, however, resumed batting soon and remained unbeaten. His 239-ball patient knock saved Andhra team from follow-on.

“He had a CT scan and he’s doing completely fine,” Hanuma Vihari later said.

Put in, Bengal rode on opener Abhishek Raman’s second successive century this season (112) to post 289 under challenging batting conditions.

But it was Gnaneshwar who stood tall as Bengal attack missed their pace spearhead Ashok Dinda, who was axed for the match because of misconduct.

In his absence, rising Bengal pacer Porel returned with impressive figures of 4/50, while Akash Deep also made a fine debut with 3/36.

“He’s (Akash Deep) the boy for future. He’s got pace, he’s got guts. He’s the type who can get a set batsman out. It’s his first game. He was not being able to control the swing. He’s a very good prospect,” Lal said.

Lal also spoke highly of Porel and Raman. “I am hoping Porel makes it to the Indian team soon. He’s vastly improved player than last year. He’s certainly there,” Lal said of Porel, who has been picked for the India A tour to New Zealand next month.

“Raman has improved fitness wise from last year. Raman is now proving it. He’s got four hundreds this year that speaks volumes about his performance.”

Brief Scores

Bengal 289 & 46 for no loss in 21 overs vs Andhra 181 in 69.2 overs (CR Gnaneshwar 74 not out; Ishan Porel 4/50, Akash Deep 3/36). Match Drawn. Points: Bengal 3, Andhra 1.

