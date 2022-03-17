Ranpur: Although the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has fielded Rangin Mohanty for the post of chairperson in Ranpur NAC in Nayagarh district, a dissident candidate contesting for the post has given sleepless nights to the party top brass.

As per sources, four candidates are in the fray for NAC chief post. While BJP has picked Supriya Mohapatra, Congress has nominated Suchitra Matta for the post.

However, Madhusmita Praharaj, a dissident of BJD, is contesting as an independent which has become a cause of concern for the ruling party.

Several attempts by the ruling party leaders to persuade the independent candidate to withdraw the papers have fallen flat.

On the other hand, the BJP has been trying its best to storm into the BJD fort here as the latter is facing fight from its own dissident.

The NAC consists of 15 wards. The BJD had earlier grabbed the chairperson’s post. This time too, the ruling party is hopeful of repeating its poll performance.

Madhusmita is the wife of former NAC vice chairperson Priyabrata Praharaj (of the ruling party). She had earlier lobbied for a BJD ticket, but the party gave the ticket to Rangin Mohanty.

Now, both Madhusmita along with her husband has intensified campaigning and is hopeful of a good performance. In Ranpur block, the BJP candidate for zilla parishad zone 23 has won the election.

So, the BJP leaders and workers are expecting a political windfall for its candidate for NAC chairperson post. The saffron party is trying to wean away the BJD’s dissident workers.

However, the Congress candidate is missing from the scene while her husband is conducting door-to-door campaign on her behalf.

