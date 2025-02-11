New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) Tuesday summoned podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia and other content creators of a controversial episode of the YouTube show ‘India’s Got Latent’ for a hearing February 17 here.

Under the instructions of NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, the hearing has been scheduled to address the controversial remarks made by the content creators on the show.

These comments, which have sparked widespread public outrage, violate the dignity and respect owed to every individual, particularly in a society that upholds equality and mutual respect, the NCW said in a statement.

Earlier, the NCW wrote to Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw seeking regulatory measures to check obscene content available on various Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms and social media streaming sites.

In her letter, the NCW Chairperson said obscene content can be easily accessed by people of all age groups which has increased the possibility of negative impact on society, particularly on women and children, an official said Monday.

The NCW Chairperson’s letter to Vaishnaw came close to the National Human Rights Commission’s direction to the social media streaming platform YouTube to pull down “obscene and vulgar” content based on remarks of Allahbadia.

Seeking an Action Taken Report within three days, NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo wrote to YouTube’s Head of Public Policy, Mira Chatt, saying that the content in question prima facie appears to violate various legal provisions under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Information Technology (IT) Act, and other applicable laws.

In her letter, the NCW chief highlighted how Allahbadia’s comments violated multiple legal provisions, including the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the Information Technology (IT) Act, among others.

Such content not only perpetuates harmful stereotypes but also poses a direct threat to the safety and dignity of women and children, she wrote.

IANS