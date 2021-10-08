Mumbai: Hindi film industry’s livewire star Ranveer Singh credits his actress wife Deepika Padukone for helping him bring out his best as a host and says that she has been his biggest confidant and shares constructive criticism for him.

During the launch of ‘The Big Picture’, Ranveer opened up about how Deepika has been pivotal in helping him become a part of the show.

“Deepika has given me a lot of tips to do a better job as the host. She has always been my biggest confidant, and shares constructive criticism for me.”

He added: “I’m really grateful that I have such a sharp mind as my partner. With her love and support, I’ll surely be able to give my best.”

‘The Big Picture’ will premiere October 16 on Colors, Voot and JIO TV.

On the film front, Ranveer will soon be seen in Kabir Khan’s 83, which recreates India’s historic World Cup Cricket win in 1983, as well as Rohit Shetty’s comedy film Cirkus and action drama Sooryavanshi.

He is also prepping for his role in ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, directed by Divyang Thakkar for Yash Raj Films.