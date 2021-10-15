Mumbai: Star Ranveer Singh, who is hosting a visual-based game show ‘The Big Picture’, has praised music director duo Ajay-Atul for composing the soundtrack of the show, saying, “Feel aa gaya”.

During the shooting of one of the episodes, when Ranveer heard the music track, he instantly said, “Kya music banaya hai Ajay-Atul ne, feel aa jati hai!”

Feeling touched by the good words coming from the star, Ajay-Atul said, “We have always strived to give our very best in everything we do. To hear such sweet words from a talented superstar is heartening. Audio-visuals are the ultimate combination of any content, and we are sure that ‘The Big Picture’ will be an absolute treat to watch and will be participated by all!”

The Big Picture starts from October 16 on Colors.