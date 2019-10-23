Los Angeles: Rapper-actor Cardi B is the latest addition to the crew of “Fast & Furious 9”.

The details of her role are currently unknown.

Franchise star Vin Diesel announced her casting in an Instagram video Tuesday showed him and Cardi B on the last day of the movie’s UK schedule.

“I’m tired, but I can’t wait. I ain’t gonna front, I think this is going to be the best one,” she says in the clip.

“Fast 9” is the second film outing for Cardi B, since her role in this year’s “Hustlers”.

Besides Diesel, the ninth installment of the action drama franchise brings back Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren.

John Cena is also a part of the new film, which is slated to be released May 22, 2020.

