Los Angeles: Rapper Kanye West has announced that he has created a college fund for George Floyds six-year-old daughter Gianna, and donated $2 million to different charities.

The rapper’s representative said that he has donated $2 million to charities associated with Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and Floyd. In addition, he has also pledged to cover legal costs for the Arbery and Taylor families, reports variety.com.

Arbery was fatally shot while on a jog in February, and Taylor was killed in her home by police in March.

He will also be aiding black-owned businesses with financial contributions in his hometown of Chicago.

Floyd died on May 25 after police officer Derek Chauvin pinned Floyd to the ground using his knee. He kept his knee on Floyd’s neck during his arrest, which led to his death. Chauvin and three other officers involved in Floyd’s arrest and resulting death have since been fired, arrested and charged in a criminal case.

After sharing his way to support the movement, West joined protesters to march on Chicago’s South Side.

Last month, his wife Kim Kardashian spoke out against the injustice through an Instagram post.

“For years, with every horrific murder of an innocent Black man, woman, or child, I have always tried to find the right words to express my condolences and outrage, but the privilege I am afforded by the color of my skin has often left me feeling like this is not a fight that I can truly take on my own. Not today, not anymore,” she said in her post.

IANS