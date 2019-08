Udala: A bamboo pit viper, a rare species, was rescued at Radho village in Udala block of Mayurbhanj district Tuesday. The snake was spotted at the farmhouse of Kiran Biswal who contacted the snake help-line. Rakesh Kumar Mahalik and Abhijit Behera of the helpline rescued the two-ft long viper and handed it over to forest officials who released the serpent in Radho jungle. According to forest officials, the reptile is found in dense forests and pits of trees.

PNN