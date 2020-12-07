Cuttack: Fishermen Monday caught a rare variety of fish weighing 58 kg alive in their fishing net from Mahanadi River at Gopinath under Badamba block in Cuttack district.

According to a source, the fishermen had ventured into the river early Monday morning when a rare fish got entangled in their net, giving them a surprise of a lifetime.

They brought it back to the village. Curiosity-stricken villagers gathered to catch a glimpse of the fish.

The fishermen are learnt to have not decided as to what they would do with the fish. Some suggested the fish be let go in its natural habitat.

Notably, a fisherman from Chandanipal of Dhamra in Bhadrak district had caught a Ghol fish commonly known as ‘Teleia’ October 2. The fish, which was weighing 22kilograms, had fetched him Rs 1,43,000 when he sold it off to a West Bengal trader.

Fish of such variety is also considered a prize catch for its fins, which are used by pharmaceutical companies to make dissolvable stitches.

PNN