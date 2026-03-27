Joda: Rare sightings of ibis birds have been reported in the mining town of Joda in Keonjhar district, drawing attention from locals and forest officials alike.

According to forest guard Trinath Jena, the birds, commonly found in parts of India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, are typically seen near water bodies and in relatively cooler habitats. Their presence in an industrial and mining belt like Joda has surprised many.

In the past few days, two to three pairs of birds have been frequently spotted perched atop a telephone tower in the town, especially during early mornings when their calls are clearly audible. They are seen flying towards the nearby Kanpur reservoir during the day and returning to the tower around sunset. The birds are usually identified by their black and reddish beaks.

However, the ones spotted in Joda appear to have longer, predominantly black beaks, suggesting possible variation within the species. These migratory birds are known to travel long distances during winter to places like Chilika and other wetlands. The relatively lower temperature in the Joda region is believed to have attracted them. Jena said the birds prefer to stay in pairs and assured that the Forest Department has stepped up efforts to ensure their safety.