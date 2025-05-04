Bhubaneswar: A 27-year-old migrant worker from Berhampur has defied the odds after undergoing life-saving treatment at Manipal Hospitals, Bhubaneswar. Rohit (name changed), who had moved to Qatar to secure a better future, experienced severe abdominal pain just three months into his job.

He was diagnosed with necrotising pancreatitis and a pseudoaneurysm, both life-threatening conditions that led to his hospitalisation in Qatar for six months.

Rohit’s condition worsened, and he slipped into a coma for three months, requiring multiple surgeries, including the removal of part of his pancreas and colon. He was left reliant on a tracheostomy, a feeding tube, and a stoma. As his insurance coverage ended, his family brought him back to India in search of further treatment.

After unsuccessful treatments at various hospitals in Bhubaneswar, Rohit was referred to Manipal Hospitals, Bhubaneswar, where consultant (GI & HPB Surgery) Jyotirmay Jena and his team took on the challenging case. Jena performed a complex, single-stage surgery to restore Rohit’s health.

The surgery included gastrostomy closure, removal of necrotised tissue, control of internal bleeding, and intestinal reconnection, all while reconstructing his abdominal wall for improved mobility.

Just six weeks after the surgery, Rohit is out of danger and regaining strength, even preparing to return to work—a journey that seemed impossible only months ago.

Hospital director Saktimaya Mohapatra said, “This case showcases the skill and compassion of our team in handling complex gastrointestinal conditions, restoring not only life but livelihoods for migrant workers like Rohit.

PNN