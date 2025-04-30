Chikiti: A man was found dead with his throat slit near a pond alongside Dhanaghara-Maa Balakumari road under Chikiti outpost and K Nuagaon police station in Berhampur.

The deceased was identified as Balaram Mahankuda, 35, a resident of Rampur village under Ramchandrapur panchayat.

Following a complaint lodged by the victim’s father Balmiki Mahankuda, a murder case (147/25) has been registered with K Nuagaon police, who, with the help of a scientific team and a sniffer dog unit, have begun an investigation. Two suspects from Dhanaghara area were held for questioning.

Although the family claimed Balaram had no known enmity with anyone, police have launched an in-depth investigation. CCTV footage from several key junctions is being examined.

Preliminary findings suggest that the murder was premeditated. A mobile phone found in the victim’s pocket may help police identify the culprits. Some youths suspected of involvement are under police surveillance.

Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M stated that the accused will be apprehended soon. Balaram had worked outside the state for many years. He returned home about a month ago and was sustaining his family by working as a driver. He visited his sister’s house at Chikiti Pentha on his motorcycle (OD 07 AV 5359) Monday evening. Around 9pm, he left his sister’s home, informing his sister that he would return home, but he did not. Passersby spotted a body lying by the pond side Tuesday morning and alerted the police.

Chikiti outpost officer Ranjit Kumar Mahapatra reached the scene and seized both the body and the motorcycle.

The victim’s father has alleged that his son was murdered in a planned manner.

Chikiti sub-divisional police officer Bishwamitra Harpal and K Nuagaon IIC Kishore Kumar Samal have visited the spot and are supervising the investigation.

