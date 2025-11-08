DWARKA PRASAD PATNAIK, OP

Chhatrapur: The onset of winter marks the return of spectacular migratory birds to the majestic Chilika Lake. The congregation of seldom-sighted birds, in quest of warmth in chilly winters, transforms the lake into a paradise much to the delight of wildlife photographers. Interestingly, in one of the rare occurrences, a pied avocet was spotted near Palur’s Saheb Canal in Ganjam district, located at the far end of Chilika. These visiting birds usually find their comfort zones around the Barkul-Balugaon stretch extending to the Mangalajodi bird sanctuary on the lake’s periphery. The pied avocet was photographed by Rabindranath Sahu, secretary of the Rushikulya Sea Turtles’ Security Committee, who described it as “very uncommonly sighted” in the region.

Describing the unique features of this beautiful avian species, Sahu said it has an upturned, slender black beak long enough to feed mostly on worms, insects, and crustaceans. Pied avocets prefer dwelling on swampy, shallow brackish waters or mudflats, where they can easily find their food. Adult birds display striking black-and-white plumage, with a black cap extending down the back of the neck. The pied avocet is widely distributed across Western Europe, Central Asia, parts of Africa, and regions of the Indian subcontinent. They undertake long southward migrations in search of temperate conditions during winter. Dr Asish Kumar Das, a scientist with the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), said, “Ganjam witnesses the arrival of many migratory birds, including the pied avocet, during winters. Mudflats and shallow regions of Chilika Lake, the Rushikulya estuary, and other swampy plains become their choicest habitats.”

Although these birds are classified as of “least concern” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) due to their extensive range and relatively large population, they face several human-induced threats, including habitat destruction, climate change, and pollution. The arrival of these migratory avian guests has sparked excitement among bird enthusiasts. However, conservation, caretaking, and protecting them from poachers remain key challenges for the Forest Department while the birds stay in the region.