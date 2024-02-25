Mumbai: Rashmika Mandanna, who most recently portrayed the character of Geetanjali in the box-office super hit action thriller ‘Animal‘, has opened up on why she did not take ‘ownership’ of her part in the film following its release.

The actress, who is shooting for an upcoming film, has penned a lengthy note, in which she talks about the massive success of the Ranbir Kapoor star vehicle.

The movie directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga is reported to have minted Rs 917 crore worldwide.

Widely regarded as the ‘national crush’ — Rashmika shared how she wanted to take some time out and enjoy the phenomenal success of ‘Animal’, but she was back on the set of her new film, so she could not spare any time.

Sharing a monochrome mirror selfie, Rashmika posed for the lens hiding her face.

She wrote: “Hi guys! Can’t show my full face as it is a new film look, and I can’t reveal it before my film team does, as always. But the shoots are going really well — just wanted to let you all know.”

The actress said she wanted to just talk about how people were talking about her not taking ownership of her success and all that.

Reflecting on the chatter, Rashmika wrote: “Ok, here’s the thing. 1: I know it comes from a place of love, concern, and worry. We have delivered a massive film, and people loved it and appreciated it.

“I too wanted to take some time out to enjoy it, as every one of us wants to, but I was back on set the next day of my film release (being the amazing workaholic that I am), and hence I was and am unable to do a lot of interviews or events out there. I am having to do these overnight travels for work, and I am shooting for some of the biggest and most intense films in my career.

“And as you’ll know, I can’t really reveal the look before my film teams do, and hence I am unable to take photos or post some posts or go live as per your or my wishes. And I know you’ll are missing me and so am I, but l know for sure that when the films DO release, I know you’ll all be super duper happy, and it’s all gonna be worth it!! (I personally CAN’T WAIT for those moments).”

Rashmika continued her heartfelt post by urging her fans: “Please be patient with me because you should know that I am doing my best, and I am happy doing so for all of you, myself, and my teams.”

Opening up on ‘owning’ the success, Rashmika expressed happiness over the love and messages of her huge fandom.

“Guys, your love, the messages to me are what make me happy and keep me going, honestly, and I saw them in abundance; and again, thank you so much for all the love… always.”

She further revealed how her PR team had told her to be more active.

“But 1: like I already said the next day of the film release, I was back on set for my next film, so couldn’t find the time, but next time on we will work on it… I promise; and 2: I just believed that good work will speak for itself and it DID… and I CANNOT be more grateful… I am yet to thank you all for the love… and I know I am late… but I only wanted to do it when I come live, and I am still going to hold on to that for that day,” Rashmika said.

She concluded: “I was surrounded by the most supportive cast and crew and the best tans, so I didn’t or don’t have anything to worry about… I just love them… they are the best!”

Rashmika next has ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule‘, ‘Rainbow‘, ‘The Girlfriend’ and ‘Chaava‘ in the pipeline.

