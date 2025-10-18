Chennai: The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now cleared director Aditya Sarpotdar’s eagerly-awaited horror comedy Thamma, featuring actress Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, for release with a U/A certificate.

Asian Suresh Entertainment, the distribution firm that is releasing the Telugu version of Thamma, took to its X timeline to share a poster that showed that the film had been cleared by the Censor Board. It wrote, “Certified U/A and loaded for Diwali. Get ready to witness #Thamma on the big screen! In cinemas on Oct 21st!#ThammaTelugu Release by @asiansureshent #ThammaThisDiwali #ThammaOn21stOct”

Get ready to witness #Thamma on the big screen! In cinemas on Oct 21st!#ThammaTelugu Release by @asiansureshent #ThammaThisDiwali #ThammaOn21stOct pic.twitter.com/e1vHcp78R1 — Asian Suresh Entertainment (@asiansureshent) October 18, 2025

The film has triggered huge excitement ever since the makers released the trailer.

The trailer begins with Rashimika introducing Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character Yakshasan as the protector of the world. However, he suddenly decides to go rogue and becomes the ‘Thamma’ himself. The trailer also gives a fleeting glimpse of some romantic moments between Ayushmann and Rashmika.

Soon after, Alok (Ayushmann), to his horror, finds himself turned into a vampire, with a missing heartbeat and fangs. This leads him on a journey full of unexpected challenges that come with his newfound identity.

It may be recalled that Rashmika had been unable to attend the trailer launch event of the film as she was shooting for with Cocktail 2. Apologising for her absence at the event, the actress had said, “Hi guys, I am so sorry that I couldn’t be at the trailer launch. I am shooting for Cocktail 2 in Sicily right now, but I really really hope that you liked the ‘Thamma’ trailer and the brand new Maddok horror comedy.”

Revealing how special her character in the film was, Rashmika added, “Tadaka is such an important and strong character, and I had the honour and the privilege of playing her. I absolutely loved playing her part on screen. I can’t wait for all of you to watch Thamma in the theatre this Diwali.”

Thamma stars Ayushmann as Alok, Rashmika as Tadaka, Nawazuddin as Yakshasan, Paresh as Ram Bajaj Goyal, and Sathyaraj as Elvis Karim Prabhakar, along with others.

The makers of the film, Maddock Films, while sharing the trailer, had said, “A forgotten legend from our folklore, #Thamma takes centre stage this Diwali. Maddock Horror Comedy Universe presents a bloody love story, produced by Dinesh Vijan & Amar Kaushik and directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. In cinemas worldwide on 21st October. Trailer Out Now. Link in bio.(sic)”

Thamma is slated to hit screens October 21, for Diwali this year.