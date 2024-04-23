Bhubaneswar: Marking a significant recognition of his commitment to social development and exemplary corporate leadership, renowned industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata group, was honoured with the prestigious KISS Humanitarian Award 2021 Monday. The award ceremony was held at his residence in a private arrangement in Mumbai, as he has been avoiding public appearances due to health reasons. The ceremony was attended by Tata group chairman N Chandrasekaran and three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej, among others. The award was presented by KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta. Ratan Tata who is usually reticent about accepting accolades, following a personal request from Samanta and recognising the importance of the honour, agreed to accept it. The award was announced in 2021, but due to Covid pandemic, he was unable to receive it. Tata expressed his gratitude and said, “I am extremely happy to receive this honour. This is one of the most significant moments of my life”, he remarked. Samanta said, “Ratan Tata’s social work and leadership have been influencing me since my childhood. I have respected and liked him from a young age. My father was an employee in Tata Company. Since then, I have respected and liked Ratan Tata.” KISS Humanitarian Award is the highest honour of the institution and is dedicated in recognising individuals and organisations that embody the spirit of humanitarian work globally. The award was initiated in 2008 by Samanta.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP