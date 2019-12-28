Tata Sons’ Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata is celebrating his 82nd birthday today. He served as Tata Group Chairman for over two decades before retiring at the age of 75 on his birthday in 2012. The tycoon now dedicates his time to philanthropy and also nurtures emerging start-ups. Ratan Tata holds full-time leadership role at Tata Trusts, which owns 66 per cent of the group holding company, Tata Sons.

In his latest Instagram post, Ratan Tata, who’s also a trained pilot, wrote he looks forward with excitement to the new decade ahead. Sharing a picture of him flying the F18 Super Hornet at the Bangalore Aero Show, the businessman wrote: “…(This) is a great time to be relevant, to stand for causes you believe in, to create something from scratch, make special connections, laugh, and write a little bit of history.”

Ratan Tata made his Instagram debut earlier this year in October. His purpose behind joining social media was to connect to youth, invest in innovative ideas and share lighter moments of his life. In his first Instagram post, Ratan Tata said he was excited to join the photo-sharing site. “After a long absence from public life, I look forward to exchanging stories and creating something special with such a diverse community,” he posted. The tycoon now has over 7, 37,000 followers on Instagram.

A dog lover himself, Tata frequently shares posts raving about his pets. In November, 27-year-old Shantanu Naidu, a young boy from Mumbai, landed his dream job with industrialist Tata, all thanks to his initiative of saving stray dogs. Tata was so moved by Naidu’s humble endeavour of saving stray canines that he offered him a job as his assistant.