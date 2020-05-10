Puri: Carpenters and their assistants are now working overtime at Rath Yard here to construct the three chariots for this year’s Rath Yatra, Srimandir sources said.

The carpenters have so far shaped 35 hubs out of the total 42 required for the three chariots, temple sources added.

Traditionally, the carpenters shape 16 wheels for Nandighosa chariot of Lord Jagannath, 14 wheels for the Taladhwaja chariot of Lord Balabhadra and 12 wheels for the Darpadalan chariot of Devi Subhadra. “We will have to shape seven more hubs. The work has begun to shape axles. We are now working from 8 am to 10 pm in a day to complete the chariot construction on time. A few wheels will be fitted with the axles May 15,” said a senior carpenter of Srimandir.

On the other hand, some skilled artisans have started engraving figures on woods required for the decoration of the three chariots. Similarly, blacksmiths have shaped at least 260 nails needed for the chariot construction work, sources said.

A team of health staff are regularly monitoring the heath condition of the carpenters and their assistants engaged in the chariot construction. “Our staff conducted thermal screening of at least 128 carpenters and other workers at the Rath Yard and 12 blacksmiths at a foundry near the Dolabedi in the morning. The carpenters have been told to maintain social distancing during chariot construction. Besides, thrust has been given on the use of masks and hand sanitiser at Rath Yard,” said Additional District Medical Officer (Family Welfare) Debi Prasad Mahapatra.

Notably, the Rath Anukula ritual was performed inside Srimandir complex on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya April 26. However, the chariot construction work could not begin due to the nationwide lockdown over coronavirus.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) began the chariot construction at Rath Yard May 8 after receiving the required permission from the Centre and the state government.