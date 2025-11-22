Bhubaneswar/Puri: The authorities of the Jagannath Temple in Puri Friday decided that the inventory of jewellery and valuables stored in the refurbished ‘Ratna Bhandar’ of the shrine will be completed before April next year, an official said.

He said that the authorities will also attempt to recover silver ingots worth Rs 90 crore, which were recovered from the Emar mutt, a 1,500-year-old monastery located just outside the Jagannath temple, in 2011, and are now stored in the district armoury. The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration and the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee held a crucial meeting, chaired by Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, during the day.