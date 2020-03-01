Mumbai: Ditching the luxury of swanky cars, actress Raveena Tandon jumped into an auto-rickshaw to attend her niece’s mehendi ceremony. She was accompanied by her daughter Rasha.

The actress, who is all set to make her comeback into in films with KGF: Chapter 2, took to Instagram to share a video of her journey.

“Jumped into an auto , as was getting late waiting for the car to go for my niece’s mehndi ceremony . All decked up, Rasha and me, and a lovely auto ride ! ???? viva la mumbai Autowallahs! Total saviours!” she captioned the video.

Raveena shared another clip, where the auto driver told was seen telling the actress about all the films he has seen starring her.

“To all those who asked if he recognised! Yes he did, Arshad chacha turned out to be a fan and well wisher! Chatted with him a bit before leaving,” she captioned the second video.

KGF: Chapter 2 will release worldwide in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. The film is a follow-up of the 2018 Kannada blockbuster KGF: Chapter 1, which starred Kannada star Yash with Tamannaah Bhatia and Ananth Nag.

There can be no doubt that Raveena reached the mehendi event on time as the driver took her through lanes and by-lanes which were bereft of heavy traffic.

