Cuttack: Ravenshaw University authorities here denied entry to a student on the grounds that he is coming from a ‘Red’ zone area of Balasore. The incident which took place Saturday evening has left other students miffed. The person who was refused entry is a first year student of plus-III segment and an inmate of the East Hostel’.

The student had gone home after the first semester examination in March. He got stuck after national lockdown was imposed March 25.

The student is preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) which is scheduled to be held July 26. As he left some books at the hostel, he came to collect those Saturday with the permission of the Balasore sub-collector.

The student alleged that the security guard at the university gate did not allow him to enter. He contacted Vice-Chancellor Ishan Kumar Patra who advised him to contact the hostel warden.

Initially, warden Purnendu Padhy did not answer the student’s calls. Later Padhy told the student that he will not be allowed to enter as he is from Balasore which has been declared a ‘Red Zone’ area.

The student then requested the warden to ask the caretaker to get him the books as he requires them to prepare for NEET. However, his request was turned down. With no option left, the student went back without the books.

Other students condemned the incident. They said even though the university is closed, some lecturers are regularly visiting the campus. They alleged that some of these lecturers are from ‘Red Zone’ areas. They argued that if these teachers are allowed to enter, why a student will be prevented from doing so, more so when he has a valid cause.

All efforts to contact the vice-chancellor failed. When contacted, Padhy said the student has been asked to come after few days to collect his books. However, he failed to answer why the student was prevented from entering when the latter came Saturday.

