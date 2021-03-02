Ahmedabad: Indian cricket team’s head coach Ravi Shastri received Tuesday the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a city hospital here. Ravi Shastri, who is 58, thanked the staff at the Apollo Hospital for their co-operation and support.

“Got the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Thank you to the amazing medical professionals & scientists for empowering India Flag of India against the pandemic,” the former India cricketer tweeted.

India’s inoculation drive entered its second phase Monday in which the coverage was expanded to include everyone above 60 and those over 45 with comorbidities.

“Extremely impressed with the professionalism shown by Kantaben & her team at Apollo, Ahmedabad in dealing with COVID-19 vaccination,” Shastri said in another tweet.

However, it is not immediately known whether any other member of the Indian team’s support staff was inoculated. The Indian cricket team is locked in a Test series battle against England here.

The fourth and final Test of the rubber will start here at the Motera stadium Thursday. India are currently leading the series 2-1.