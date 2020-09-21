Dubai: Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is hopeful of recovering from his shoulder injury he suffered during the game against KXIP. Ravichandran Ashwin said Monday that the pain has subsided considerably. Also the scan reports have been ‘encouraging’. Ashwin suffered a nasty fall trying to stop a Glenn Maxwell drive during the game Sunday.

Ashwin endured dream and nightmare in a space of six deliveries. He dismissed two KXIP batsmen and then suffered a jerk on his left shoulder trying to dive and stop a run.

“I was in pain as I left the field last (Sunday) night, but the pain has settled down and the scan reports are pretty encouraging too. Thanks for all your love and support,” Ashwin tweeted.

See link: https://twitter.com/ashwinravi99/status/1308059717441171456

Earlier, DC skipper Shreyas Iyer had also exuded confidence that his senior bowler will be fit in a few days.

“I briefly spoke to Ashwin, and he said he’ll be ready for the next game. But at the end of the day it’s the physio’s decision,” Iyer said after DC beat KXIP. “He’s a strong-minded guy and hopefully he will be available,” Iyer added.