Chennai: Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and rookie all-rounder Washington Sundar returned to their homes here Friday. Both were a part of the triumphant Indian team in the Test series against Australia. Both Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar will be in quarantine for six days as per the protocols put in place by the Tamil Nadu government.

Ashwin had picked up 12 wickets in the first three matches. However, he had to miss the series-clinching final Test in Brisbane owing to an injury. Batting with back pain, Ashwin had teamed up with Hanuma Vihari for a resolute 62-run stand on the final day of the third Test in Sydney to pull off an unforgettable draw.

Washington made his debut in the Gabba Test and hit 62 to keep India in the game after the visitors had been reduced to 186 for six. His 123-run stand for the seventh wicket with Shardul Thakur kept India in the hunt. He also picked up four wickets in the match which India eventually won by three wickets.

Ashwin and Washington are also a part of the Indian squad named for the first two Tests against England beginning February 5, here.

Meanwhile Washington’s father M Sundar has said that god willing his son will become a legend in Indian cricket.

“So proud of Washington, (Ravichandran) Ashwin, T Natarajan and Team India. Washington is a natural opening batsman, and he made use of the opportunity that he got,” M Sundar told a national news channel.

“This performance is special. Washington will become a legend. He has the skill, dedication, hard work and discipline. I hope god will give him a long innings in the Indian team,” M Sundar added.