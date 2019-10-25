Chandikhol: The body of a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) general manager was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a hotel room near Chandikhol in Jajpur district late Thursday night.

The deceased has been identified as Asish Ranjan Samal. He was a resident of Naraharipur village under Jajpur police limits. Samal was serving as the general manger of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) at Guwahati Branch in Assam.

According to Asish’s family members, he had come to Naraharipur to meet his mother. Thereafter, he went to Bhubaneswar to see his wife and his son.

Later on the same day, Asish went to Chandikhol and booked a hotel room there. Meanwhile, when the hotel staff knocked the door of the room, he did not answer. When he did not open the door till late, the hotel staff broke open the door and found him hanging from the ceiling.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem and initiated a probe into the matter.

While the exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained, prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide.

PNN