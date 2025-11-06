Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Thursday named former Tamil Nadu spinner Malolan Rangarajan as the head coach of their women’s team ahead of the fourth WPL season next year.

Rangarajan replaces Luke Williams, who was appointed as head coach in 2024. The Australian is set to miss the WPL (Women’s Premier League) due to his commitments with Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League.

“Malolan Rangarajan, a key member of the RCB support staff for the last six years in various roles, has now been appointed as head coach for the upcoming WPL cycle,” RCB posted on their official X handle.

🚨 OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT Malolan Rangarajan, a key member of the RCB support staff for the last 6 years in various roles, has now been appointed as 𝗛𝗘𝗔𝗗 𝗖𝗢𝗔𝗖𝗛 for the upcoming WPL cycle. More details, and WPL retentions announcement soon… 🤩#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB pic.twitter.com/PLiDY9sxef — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) November 6, 2025

Rangarajan has been a part of RCB’s WPL setup since its inception. He served as the assistant coach during their title-winning season in 2024.

The WPL is being held a month earlier than usual in 2026 — from January to February — as India are set to co-host the men’s T20 World Cup with Sri Lanka in the February-March window.