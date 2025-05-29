Mullanpur: Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowled out Punjab Kings for 101 in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League in Mullanpur Thursday.

RCB bowlers justified skipper Rajat Patidar’s decision to field first by packing off PBKS for a paltry total in just 14.1 overs. Marcus Stoinis was top-scorer with 26.

Young leg-spinner Suyash Sharma (3/17) did the star turn for RCB by picking up three wickets pacers Josh Hazlewood (3/21), Yash Dayal (2/26) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/17) left PBKS reeling at 50 for five in the seventh over.

Brief scores:.

Punjab Kings: 101 all out in 14.1 overs (Suyash Sharma 3/21, Josh Hazlewood 3/21, Yash Dayal 2/26).