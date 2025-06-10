Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who recently bagged the champions in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League, is now reportedly on sale.

According to a Bloomberg report, RCB owners United Spirits Limited is preparing to sell RCB. If reports are to be believed, it will be the biggest deal in the history of IPL, because the owner of RCB has thought of a mind-boggling price to sell the team.

According to Bloomberg’s report, United Spirit Limited Company has decided to sell RCB for 2 billion USD about (approx. INR 16,834 crores) for complete sale.

RCB was originally bought by Vijay Mallya, who used to own Kingfisher Airlines and was one of the most renowned figures in India’s liquor industry. Mallya found himself embroiled in a debt trap that brought his empire crashing down, giving Diageo an opportunity to buy RCB through its subsidiary in India, United Spirits.

At the beginning of IPL, i.e. in 2008, the value of RCB was 111.6 million dollars, i.e. about 476 crores rupees. RCB was the second most expensive team of the IPL.

If reports are to be believed, then this will be the biggest deal in the history of IPL. No team has been sold for such a huge price before this. When two new teams came into the IPL, Lucknow Super Giants was bought by RPSG Group for Rs 7,090 crores. CVC Capital bought Gujarat Titans for Rs 5,625 crores.

PNN & Agencies