A young woman from Jaipur alleged that Dayal lured her with promises of a cricket career and sexually exploited her for two years through emotional blackmail. Based on her complaint, police have registered an FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

This is not the first time Dayal has faced such allegations. Earlier, a woman in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, accused him of sexually exploiting her under the pretext of marriage. Dayal later received relief from the Allahabad High Court in that case.

According to the complaint, the victim came into contact with Dayal because of cricket. She claimed that about two years ago, when she was a minor, he repeatedly raped her by promising to help her build a cricket career. The woman also alleged that during IPL 2025 in Jaipur, Dayal invited her to a hotel and raped her again.

Police said the victim filed the complaint after suffering prolonged emotional blackmail and exploitation.

As of now, Dayal has not made any public comment regarding either of the accusations.

Dayal, a medium pacer, is a reasonably well-known bowler in the Indian domestic circuit. He made his debut for Uttar Pradesh in 2018 and has since played 27 first-class games, claiming 84 wickets.

He has appeared in 71 T20 matches that have yielded 66 scalps.

Dayal started his IPL career with the Gujarat Titans in 2022 before moving to RCB, which bought him for Rs five crore in the 2024 players’ auction.

He was retained by the Bengaluru team for this year’s season too and was a key member of the trophy-winning outfit under Rajat Patidar.