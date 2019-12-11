Probiotics are super food for you. Whether you have them in the form of drinks or through natural food items, probiotics are necessary for the maintenance and upkeep of a strong body, boost up immunity and heart health. They are rich in enzymes and good bacteria that control or reset the microbial balance in our gut, which further ensures our digestive system works fine and weight problems, if any, are managed easily.

Let’s read how probiotics help in weight loss

-Our body contains a combination of both good bacteria and bad bacteria. The good ones help in the production and synthesis of nutrients, vitamins and breakdown of fiber in the body, which essentially help cut down fatty acids, cholesterol as well as ensure that you intake lesser calories from the food you eat, ultimately helping you stay in shape.

– Fibrous foods are excellent weight loss relieve as they are also rich in Bifidobacterium, which means they help in easy digestion of fiber, cut down on bad cholesterol, clean up the stomach linings and keep digestion in check. They work round the clock in increasing the production of good bacteria to thrive in the gut, ensuring that you keep the weight and the flab away from the root.

– We all know that fermented foods have a strong bio culture and they are good in both kinds of probiotics-which fight weight loss as well as boost gut health. If losing weight is on your mind, consider adding fermented yogurt to your diet.

– Antioxidants, anti-inflammatory, and probiotic-rich, there are plenty of reasons to add polyphenols in your diet, whether weight loss is your goal or not. Food options like green tea are all-natural sources of polyphenol, a plant compound. While they supply good microbes in your digestive system, they also go one step ahead in boosting your metabolism, which again can make or break your weight loss journey.

– Grains are a rich source of vitamins and fiber content, which help ease the elimination of bad radicals from the body. Whole grains like oats and barley contain a rich percentage of bifidobacteria, which can keep your gut in a healthy shape and regulate weight management.