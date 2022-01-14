Los Angeles: Streaming service Disney Plus is working on a series adaptation of Hugh Jackman’s 2011 movie Real Steel.

According to Variety, no writer is currently attached to the series which is in early stages of development at the streaming service.

Real Steel, a sci-fi sports drama, was based on the short story Steel, written by Richard Matheson. The story was set in a future where human boxers have been replaced by giant fighting robots.

Jackman featured in the movie as Charlie Kenton, a former boxer who, along with his estranged son Max, fixes up an old robot they find in a junkyard and turns it into a champion.

The film was directed by Shawn Levy and also starred Dakota Goyo, Evangeline Lilly, Anthony Mackie and Kevin Durand.

Levy will executive produce the potential series along with Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, Jacqueline Levine, Susan Montford and Don Murphy.

The project will be produced by 20th Television in association with Levy’s 21 Laps.