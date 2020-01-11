Chinese budget smartphone maker Realme is following the footsteps of Xiaomi to enter consumer goods space after establishing itself in the smartphone segment.

According to several reports doing rounds in tech forums, the budget arm of Oppo is working on a smart TV. The company is expected to launch this TV in the second quarter of 2020 to compete with Xiaomi’s Mi TVs which dominate the budget smart TV market in India.

Realme already sells mobile phones, accessories, power banks and earphones. Besides, the company has also teased the launch of its Internet of Things (IoT) devices to be launched later this year. Realme smart TVs are expected to be launched later this year in second or third quarter.

While chief marketing officer of Realme Xu Qi Chase has confirmed the company’s plans to enter smart TV space, the official release time or product specification is yet to be announced. That said, Realme is expected to directly take on Xiaomi’s Mi TV range.

According to reports on Android forums, the Realme smart TV will be powered by Android TV to deliver a full-fledged smart TV experience along with a wide-enough app support. It’s chief rival Xiaomi recently launched the Mi TV 5 series in China which offers features like QLED panel, latest hardware and affordable pricing. Besides, the Mi 5 Pro features a Quantum Dot display that comes with 8K video playback support.

Smart TV apart, Realme is expected to launch a fitness band. The company’s CEO Madhav Sheth recently teased to bring a range of connected devices. The company recently forayed into wireless earphones category with the launch of Realme Buds Air and also launched its first 5G smartphone, Realme X50 5G this week.