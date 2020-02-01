Push up and padded bras have become a woman’s wardrobe necessity these days. While there is no harm in wearing them occasionally like at parties and other important events, wearing them on a daily basis is what leads to problems.

While these sure are tempting as they instantly add a desirable push and better shape to the overall body frame, these bras also have their own share of setbacks. Here are 5 reasons why wearing padded bras on a daily basis is bad for your health:

Increased chances of Breast Cancer: Push up and padded bras are designed to unnaturally alter the shape of the breasts by applying constant pressure to the delicate breast tissue. This results in compressing and constricting of the lymphatic vessels. One can clearly see the red marks and indentation that the padded bras leave behind when removed after wearing for a long time.

Formation of lumps: Apart from restricting the lymph glands, these bras are unintentionally designed in a way that they also restrict the lymph liquid. This liquid when restricted leads to the formation of lumps, fibrous tissues and cysts in the breasts.



Alteration in Melatonin levels and causing sleeping disorders: Melatonin is an essential hormone in the human body that regulates one’s sleep. A padded bra can reduce the levels of Melatonin in the body, thanks to its unnatural design and restrictions, which may ultimately lead to sleeping disorders.

Permanent damage to the breast issue: Padded bras reduce the circulation of fluids in the breast tissue as they press the breasts against the chest. In extreme cases, there are chances that the tissue will be permanently separated from the main body tissue.

Damage to the shape: The push up and padded bra constantly pulls up the breast against gravity and puts extra pressure on the delicate lower breast tissues. In case these tissues separate from the main body tissue, it will cause sagging of the breasts and spoil their shape. While these bras temporarily make the shape better, in the long run they may permanently spoil it also.