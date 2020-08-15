Bhubaneswar: Odisha Saturday registered a record spike of 2,496 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 57, 126.

Out of the 2,496 new cases, 1,591 were reported from quarantine centres while 905 are local contacts.

District wise breakdown: Angul reported 12 new cases, Balasore 165, Bargarh 36, Bhadrak 102, Balangir 92, Boudh 115, Cuttack 128, Dhenkanal 69, Ganjam 327, Jagatsinghpur 14, Jajpur 11, Jharsuguda 19, Kalahandi 42, Kandhamal 98, Kendrapada 13, Keonjhar 51, Khurda 378, Koraput 133, Malkangiri 73, Mayurbhanj 23, Nabarangpur 11, Nayagarh four, Nuapada 16, Puri 93, Rayagada 146, Sambalpur 81, Sonepur 20 and Sundargarh 156.

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 17,535.

PNN