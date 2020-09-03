Bhubaneswar: As many as 580 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits in last 24 hours, BMC said Thursday.

While 221 of them are quarantine cases, remaining 359 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 316 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease recovered during the same timeframe.

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Thursday, 11,853 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 7,251 have recovered. While there are 4,545 active cases, 45 persons succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 1,13,411 with the detection of 3,631 new cases, while eight more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 522. As many as 2,214 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,417 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Wednesday tested 59,492 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 19,50,591.