Gold Coast: Flamboyant opener Smriti Mandhana (127, 216b, 22×4, 1×6) shattered a few records en route to slamming a magnificent maiden Test century against Australia Women in the pink ball Test here Friday. After the end of 90 overs India were 257 for three with skipper Mithali Raj (25 batting) looking settled for a big score. India, it can be said are comfortably placed on the second day of the pink ball Test after the rain-interrupted first day.

The 25-year-old Mandhana became the first Indian woman to hit a century in day-night Tests. Mandhana is also the first Indian women cricketer to reach three figures in the game’s traditional format on the Australian soil.

Mandhana at the Carrara Oval added an Indian record of 102 runs in Australia for the second wicket with Punam Raut (36), continuing the good work after putting on 93 with Shafali Verma on a rain-marred opening day. She brought her century with a short-arm pull shot off Ellysse Perry in the 52nd over.

Mandhana wouldn’t have added to her overnight score of 80 in the second over of Day 2 but Perry overstepped. Replays showed that the catch too might have been debatable.

The India opener, however, overcame the early jitters and went about her business in a professional manner while playing some lovely shots, including a magnificent straight drive off Annabel Sutherland. Mandhana looked set for more but was caught at short mid-off off the bowling Ash Gardner, after playing an uppish drive.

Raut walked off after a caught behind appeal despite the umpire not entertaining Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning’s loud shouts.