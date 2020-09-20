Puri: One of the senior most sevayat (servitor) of Puri Srimandir Premananda Das Mohapatra breathed his last Sunday morning at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) in Puri district.

Das Mohapatra had previously undergone COVID-19 treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar after testing positive for the virus. He was discharged from the hospital three days ago after recovery and was in paid isolation here, a report said.

Das Mohapatra complained of chest pain this morning at about 5am, following which he was immediately rushed to the DHH. He died of cardiac arrest at the hospital, hospital sources informed.

Notably, Das Mohapatra was the secretary of Daitapati Nijog for over ten years. He was also serving at Puri Jagannath temple as the Badagrahi of goddess Subhadra.

Over 167 servitors of the Srimandir have been infected by the deadly virus so far.

